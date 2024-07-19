DTI Zambales celebrates MSME week

Subic Bay Freeport — The Department of Trade and Industry launched a weeklong celebration of micro, small and medium enterprises here, featuring a trade fair and various seminars.

The event, held at Harbor Point Ayala Mall, kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local officials and business leaders under the theme “Innovate to Elevate MSMEs” which highlights the role of innovation in the sector’s growth.

The officials include Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr., Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority OIC for Corporate Communications Armie Llamas, local government officials, business leaders, and representatives from various sectors.

DTI director Enrique Tacbad said the trade fair provides a platform for local entrepreneurs to showcase their products and connect with potential buyers in the event which will run until 21 July 2024.

Green Thumb Agri Products received a certificate of recognition for its nomination for the Presidential Award for MSMEs. New officers of four local organizations also took their oath.

Following the award ceremony, officiated by Zambales Second District Representative Doris “Nanay Bing” Maniquiz, new officers for several key organizations took their oaths: the Olongapo Zambales Manufacturers Marketing Cooperative, Liwanag ng Buhay Fisherfolk Association Inc., Laoag Kaunlaran Association and H20 Irrigators Association Inc.

These associations play a crucial role in the local economy, supporting various sectors from manufacturing and fishing to community development and agriculture.

The event also became the venue for the Product Development Seminar-Good Packaging, Labelling and Branding with Department of Science and Technology (DoST) representative Lalaine Pena, Entrepouch Packaging Solutions Representatives Wilen Soriano and Milo Briones, TIDS May Joy Policarpio, Business Counselors Cathlyn Oledan and Johanna Llabres.

The DTI also hosted a Food Safety Seminar and Consultancy featuring DoST representative Diana Cecilia Z. Estrella as the Resource Speaker.