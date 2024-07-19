DSWD-5 awards seed capital

LEGAZPI CITY — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol (DSWD-5) awarded nearly P900,000 in seed capital to two groups in Sorsogon province for food-related projects.

The Sustainable Livelihood Program gave P450,000 each to the Sto. Niño Rice Retailers SLPA of Sorsogon City and Rice and Feeds Sta. Cruz SLPA of Casiguran town during the “Lab For All” caravan led by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Thursday.

The funds will help more than 60 members jumpstart their livelihood projects, said Jastine Joy Dichoso Escuro, DSWD-Bicol project development officer.

The SLP aims to help poor people improve their lives through assistance, Escuro said.

Arlin Payte, president of Sto. Niño Rice Retailers SLPA, thanked the agency for the support.

DSWD Bicol regional director Norman Laurio said the agency is committed to helping SLPA members achieve financial stability.