DMW still in talks with Saudi over unpaid wages

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) disclosed that the number of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who will receive unpaid wages from Saudi Arabia has increased to 2,500.

The agency said the figure rose after talks between Labor Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Undersecretary Bernard Olalia with Saudi labor officials.

So far, 1,500 OFWs have received a total of 130 million Saudi riyals, or about P1.9 billion, in unpaid wages, the DMW said.

“There will be in the very near future, an additional 2,000 or so to receive additional releases and there will be another set to receive the future benefits with respect to the claims,” Cacdac said.

“We’re hoping that there will be more fund releases as we go along,” he added.

The DMW is also verifying claims from more than 10,000 OFWs who lost jobs in 2015 and 2016 when the Middle East faced an economic crisis.