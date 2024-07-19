COME RAIN OR COME SHINE: Seasoned Lascuña proves he still got what it takes to win PGT

LAUREL, Batangas — Unfading veteran Tony Lascuña overcame everything thrown at him on his way to the ICTSI PGT Splendido Taal title on Friday.

Against young rivals and inclement weather, he showcased his lasting talent and mental game to beat a late-charging Keanu Jahns by a stroke.

It was the 53-year-old’s first since ruling The Country Club Invitational six months ago, defying “Father Time” and proving once more that he’s not yet through with the game.

Lascuña showcased his exceptional skill, finishing with a brilliant chip shot for a tap-in par on the 72nd hole, securing him a 71 and a 13-under 275 total and thwarting Jahns’ hopes of forcing a playoff.

The Fil-German had earlier staged a fiery comeback from five strokes down with a solid 67 in a flight ahead of the championship group.

Jahns assembled a four-day total of 12-under 276 while aiming to force a sudden death with a potential Lascuña mishap on the final hole as erstwhile contender Lloyd Go hobbled in the closing holes and faded.

But Lascuña had other things in mind.

Coming short of the par-4 18th, Lascuña twice tracked down the line to the hole, then confidently chipped to within two feet. As soon as he drained the putt, he pumped the air with full-fisted glee.

“I really squeezed it out in that chip shot and putt. I knew I needed a par to win,” Lascuña said.

He cashed in the P360,000 champion’s purse.

Before this, he soldiered on after several Top 5 finishes in the first half of the 10-leg PGT season.

“Considering my age and the rise of young talents, I thought I might not win again,” said Lascuña in Filipino.

This year, Lascuña has been yielding 20-30 yards in length against his younger rivals.

Jahns snatched the P236,000 runner-up prize, while Lloyd Jefferson Go made four bogeys in the last seven holes and ended up with a 72, totaling 278. This enabled Clyde Mondilla, who rallied with a bogey-free 64, to tie for third. They split the combined purse of P242,000.

Throughout the week, plays were halted due to a rainstorm and lightning threat, adding to the tournament’s suspense. On the final round, weather delay lasted for an hour but it failed to dampen Lascuña’s momentum.