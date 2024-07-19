Chery Tiggo, Nxled dispute top spot

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

2 p.m. — Nxled vs Chery Tiggo

4 p.m. — PLDT vs Galeries Tower

6 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs Creamline

Opening day winners Chery Tiggo and Nxled face off in a titanic clash to maintain a tight grip of the top spot in Pool A of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Crossover behind grizzled American import Khat Bell made a strong introduction in the mid-season tournament in a sweep of Farm Fresh last Tuesday.

Chery Tiggo is looking to keep its momentum going at the 2 p.m. match against the Chameleons, who had to gut out a five-setter escape over Galeries Tower.

All eyes will be on Bell, who hammered down 22 of her 23 points on kills in the Crossovers’ 25-13, 27-25, 25-22, debut victory, as she tries to lead her team to another win against Nxled bannered by compatriot Meegan Hart.

“I got a chance to watch a little bit (of Nxled’s game) and I feel really good, you know? They’re a very competitive team, they have some really good players as well,” Bell said.

The rebuilding Chameleons had to go through the wringer before eking out a 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-12, win over the Highrisers.

Hart, a last-minute replacement to Chinese reinforcement Xuanyao Jiang, will need the support of Nxled stars May Luna, Chiara Pementilla, Jaila Atienza and Lycha Ebon to overcome Bell and her crew led by new recruit Rhose Dapol, Pauline Gaston, Seth Rodiguez and Ara Galang.

Meanwhile, PLDT takes on Galeries Tower at 4 p.m. brimming with confidence after beating powerhouse Creamline last Tuesday.

Although the High Speed Hitters are favored to get their way against the Highrisers especially after pulling off a 16-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12, stunner over the Cool Smashers, head coach Rald Ricafort is not taking their next opponents lightly.

“Every game is a must-win. We want to land in the top three so that in the crossover (quarterfinals) with the other bracket we’ll get a favorable pairing,” he said.

“We can’t relax because all the teams in our bracket leveled up their play. We’ll try to win as many games as we can and sustain our momentum,” added Ricafort, who will rely on resident Russian import Elena Samoilenko following a 34-point first game along with Majoy Baron, Fiola Ceballos, Mika Reyes and Kiesha Bedonia.

Thai import Sutadta Chuewulim, France Ronquillo and middle Anrea Marzana and Roselle Baliton try to carry the Galeries Tower in the win column.

Capping the triple-bill playdate at 6 p.m. are bounce back win-hunting Cool Smashers and Foxies.

Creamline, led by import Erica Staunton along with Michele Gumabao, Bernadeth Pons, Pangs Panaga and Bea de Leon, are anticipated to rebound strongly against the Foxies, who are bent on scoring an upset with Colombian Yeny Montoya, Caitlyn Viray, Trisha Tubu and Rizza Cruz leading the charge.