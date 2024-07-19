CHARGING ON: Strong Group keeps unbeaten streak going

The march of Strong Group-Pilipinas towards the 43rd William Jones Cup crown appears to be unstoppable.

The star-studded team scored a 92-79 victory over the Japan U22 team for its sixth win in as many games Friday at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium, New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Chris McCullough, who is being eyed by Chinese Taipei to become its new naturalized player, led Strong Group anew with 26 points and seven rebounds.

The Philippines’ biggest lead of the game was 24 points after Geo Chiu sank two free throws with 4:11 left in the fourth quarter for an 86-62 lead.

Strong Group got most of its shots from two-pointers with a 29-of-42 clip while also sinking 19 of its 22 free throw attempts.

Derrick Fenner Jr. scored 17 points for Strong Group while Jordan Heading added 11 points.

Hiyuu Ozawa led the Japanese with 17 points as they sank to a 3-3 win-loss record.

Should Strong Group stay unbeaten up until Sunday, 21 July, a possible clash with Chinese Taipei-A will be a potential championship match as the Jones Cup follows a single round-robin format.

But first, Strong Group has to face Chinese Taipei-B on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the same venue.

The Taiwanese are competing against Future Sports USA as of press time.

The Philippines has a storied history in this annual cagefest held in honor of William Jones, one of the founders of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Holding its inaugural tournament in 1977, the Philippines won the first of six titles in 1981 when Ron Jacobs steered the Northern Consolidated team. Five years later, Jacobs returned and won another title under the San Miguel banner.

The Philippines won again in 1998, 2012, 2016 and 2019.