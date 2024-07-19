Champions at last Meralco Bolts is the new king of PH basketball

Tough road to title

But the path to Bolts’ first-ever top podium finish met with a handful of bumps, kicking off their Philippine Cup campaign with a shaky 1-3 win-loss card in a single-round elimination. They somehow regained confidence in the succeeding games only to falter once again midway through the eliminations to slide down with a 3-5 slate.

Fate and determination seemed to align, though, for Meralco as they recovered right when it mattered most, finishing the eliminations with a three-game winning run to clinch the third spot in the standings heading into the playoffs.

Meralco would sweep their quarterfinals series against another MVP team NLEX Road Warriors to setup a semifinal clash against their long-time nemesis Ginebra – the very same team that inflicted them Finals scars in the previous years.

Down by 2-3 in the semifinals matchup, Allein Maliksi showed up at crunch time in Game 6, contributing nine to the final 13 points of Meralco in the game and forced a do-or-die battle against the Gin Kings.

However, history was not on the side of the Bolts heading to Game 7 of the semifinals, holding a dismal 0-6 record in a Best-of-7 series since joining the PBA.

Chris Banchero, then, took the spotlight as he delivered a masterful performance with playoff career-high 24 points in arguably one of the biggest games of his basketball career to buck all odds and eliminate their rival Ginebra.

“This is big for the franchise. We’ve been to other conferences, import-backed, but this is the first time in All-Filipino...I thought the guys were poised. We’ve beaten them (Ginebra) back-to-back. That’s something to be proud about,” said Meralco coach Luigi Trillo ahead of the first-ever Philippine Cup Finals appearance.

Meralco’s road to the evasive title got narrower come the Finals against San Miguel, the winningest team in history of PBA with overwhelming 29 championships in its bag. But Newsome and Banchero had a different plan.

The two guards pulled their acts together to pace Meralco’s second half rampage and stun the heavy-favorite San Miguel for a 1-0 start.

“You really have to believe that you can get something done and you can accomplish something special as a group despite all the odds that are against you,” Newsome told reporters.

But as expected it would be a nip-and-tuck battle between the two teams. Tied at 2-all after four games, the Bolts survived a 38-point outing from multi-MVP Junemar Fajardo with a 92-88 victory and moved to the cusp of the title.

This time, history backed the Bolts as 15 of the 19 PBA teams that had a 3-2 lead in the Finals went on to win the crown.

In the pivotal Game 6, Meralco appeared to be cruising smoothly to its first title as they built a 75-68 cushion against San Miguel, less than three minutes left to play. But all these evaporated quickly with Fajardo nailing a Hail Mary three-pointer in the final three seconds to equalize the game at 78.

Off a timeout, Newsome held on to what he said in Game 1 and what Meralco fans were screaming: “believe.”

With 3.3 seconds remaining on the clock, Newsome made a miracle and rewrote PBA history in front of thousands of basketball fans at Araneta Coliseum when he buried a career-defining shot at 1.3-second mark that ended Meralco’s Finals curse.

Finally, they can call themselves champions.

“There’s a lot of character here. When you look at this team. We were at one point, 1-3 and 3-5. They could’ve have easily given up, [but] the coaching staff, the players did not. These guys deserve all the recognition – from our veterans Cliff Hodge, Raymond Almazan, Allein Maliksi, Chris New, CB, to name a few,” Trillo said during the victory party at the Meralco compound in Pasig City.

“We worked hard. We really earned it. We went through the eye of a needle. We beat Ginebra and San Miguel at their best.”