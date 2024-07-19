Caraga gets ASF assistance

The national government has recently provided a P10-million boost to a hog cooperative here as part of its ongoing recovery efforts from the African swine fever outbreak.

The Department of Agriculture’s Caraga region office turned over the aid to the Tandag Livestock and Poultry Agriculture Cooperative, covering a modernized hog facility, feed and stocks.

“This project will help us recover and grow our hog production endeavors,” said Elier Lorono, cooperative chair.

The DA is also set to provide the cooperative with a hauling truck.