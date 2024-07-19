Cansino likes Bolts’ brand of ball

CJ Cansino embraces the challenge of playing for champion team Meralco as he begins his professional career in the Philippine Basketball Association.

Selected 11th overall in last week’s stacked Rookie Draft, the University of the Philippines standout looks forward to showcasing what he could bring to the table for the Bolts when the season-opening Governors’ Cup unfurls next month.

“I think I can contribute to Meralco; hopefully, my championship experience will help the team,” said Cansino, who played a pivotal role in the Fighting Maroons title conquest in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines two years ago.

“When I was looking at teams in the PBA, I saw that I could be of help to Meralco because my game works in their system and I can also adapt to a new system. Hopefully, I can contribute well to Meralco,” he added.

The Bolts acquired Cansino along with Kurt Reyson (23rd overall), JP Maguliano (35th) and Jordan Bartlett (43rd) to build up for the import-laden conference following their Philippine Cup conquest.

“I’m happy to have joined a team that won the championship last season. Hopefully, I could experience that championship, too and we’ll work hard for it,” Cansino said.

The crowd-darling rookie is also excited to play alongside Gilas Pilipinas guard and Philippine Cup Finals Most Valuable Player Chris Newsome and other Meralco veterans in Cliff Hodge, Allein Maliksi and Chris Banchero.

“I look forward to playing with them because I know I can learn a lot from them as veterans and experienced players so I’m excited,” he said.