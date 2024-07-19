BuCor releases 94 PDLs

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), under the leadership of Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr., released 94 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) on July 19, 2024, during the agency's celebration of Nelson Mandela Day. The event took place at the New Bilibid Prison's (NBP) Social Hall, with releases due to various reasons including the expiration of sentences and grants of parole.

Key speakers at the event included PAO Chief Persida Rueda-Acosta, DOJ Usec. Deo Marco, South African Ambassador Bartinah Ntombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe, Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs Hon. Almarim C. Tillah, Al Haj, and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez.

Among the released PDLs was a 50-year-old man who completed his sentence with a good conduct time allowance. Convicted of homicide at 37, he suffered several strokes and required treatment at the NBP hospital.

Despite his release, he will remain in the care of NBP while BuCor personnel confirm his residence and search for any relatives in Metro Manila.

Director General Catapang reported that 15,143 PDLs have been released during the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., emphasizing that BuCor is guided by the Mandela Rules, which set standards for treating PDLs with dignity.

South African Ambassador Bartinah Ntombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe shared her experience of imprisonment in her home country as an activist, advising the PDLs that prison is not a place to return to. She emphasized the importance of moving on and maintaining a positive mindset to reintegrate into society.