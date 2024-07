Photos

BORACAY'S NATURAL GLOW

LOOK: When you're in Boracay it doesn't matter what time of the day it is as the view is always breathtaking. Fun fact, this top tourist destination is a butterfly-shaped island with 4.3 miles long and 0.6 miles wide. Also, the first inhabitants of Boracay are called 'Ati.' | Photos courtesy of Teodoro Montelibano