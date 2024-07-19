Bong Go assists recovering fire victims in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team visited fire victims in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, on Tuesday, 16 July, in coordination with Mayor Rogelio Quiño.

The National Housing Authority, through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), a program that Go continues to support, provided housing assistance to said beneficiaries to help them rebuild their homes.

“Itinaguyod natin ang programang EHAP noon at patuloy ko itong sinusuportahan ngayon upang matulungan ang mga biktima ng sunog na makabili ng materyales para sa bahay tulad ng yero, pako, semento, at iba pang kagamitan,” Go explained.

EHAP aims to provide immediate relief and support to families who have lost their homes due to disasters such as fires, typhoons, and earthquakes. By pushing for the continuing implementation of EHAP, affected families are given a boost to rebuild their lives and homes.

They all gathered at the Manolo Fortich Function Hall, where the seven households also received grocery packs, snacks, shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, masks, and vitamins. There were also select recipients of shoes.

“Mga kababayan ko, huwag kayong magpasalamat sakin… kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil nabigyan kami ng pagkakataon na magserbisyo,” he expressed.

Also, Go continues to push for his filed Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize a Rental Housing Subsidy Program. Under the proposed measure, a housing and social protection program will be developed to provide disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through the provision of rental subsidies provided by the government if enacted into law.

As the primary author and co-sponsor of the Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, Senator Go emphasized the critical importance of the new facility in ensuring the safety of local constituents.

This Act mandates a ten-year modernization program aimed at bolstering the BFP's capabilities through the recruitment of more firefighters, the acquisition of advanced fire-fighting equipment, and the development of specialized training programs.

Additionally, it requires the BFP to conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and informational drives in collaboration with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and local government units.

Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered assistance to those who need medical-related support. The senator encouraged the public to visit Malasakit Centers in the country, including the one at Bukidnon Provincial Hospital in Maramag.

Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 after he witnessed the struggles of financially disadvantaged Filipinos in settling their medical expenses. The program, which was institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463 was principally authored and sponsored by Go.

Since its launch, the program has established 166 Malasakit Centers. The Department of Health likewise shared that more or less ten million Filipinos have benefitted from all Malasakit Centers.