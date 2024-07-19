Biden's COVID Battle: Improving, But Not Out of the Woods

President Joe Biden, 81, is showing signs of improvement as he battles COVID-19 for the second time in two years, but his age continues to be a factor of concern for medical experts.

The White House physician, Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, reported Friday that Biden's symptoms have "improved meaningfully" over the past 24 hours. The President's primary symptoms remain a loose, nonproductive cough and hoarseness, but these have diminished since Thursday. Biden's vital signs, including pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturation, remain normal, and his lungs are clear.

Despite the positive progress, medical experts emphasize that Biden's age puts him at higher risk for severe COVID-19. Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, stated, "You're always concerned when an older person gets COVID." However, he noted that Biden's vaccination status and prompt medical attention improve his odds of a mild case.

Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University, estimates that Biden's risk of severe disease is reduced to about 1% due to his vaccinations and quick treatment with the antiviral Paxlovid. Nevertheless, Griffin expressed concern about potential long-term effects, noting that older individuals may not fully recover from an infection for weeks or months.

As Biden continues his isolation at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, he remains optimistic, stating that he looks forward to returning to the campaign trail next week. The President's health status will likely remain under close scrutiny as he navigates both his recovery and his re-election bid.

(This article is based on reporting from Agence France-Presse and USA TODAY)