Biden's Campaign Chair Insists He's Staying in the Race Despite Support 'Slippage'

In a story for AFP and AP, campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon affirmed that President Joe Biden is "absolutely" staying in the race for the White House, despite mounting pressure from Democratic allies to step aside due to concerns about his age and health. Acknowledging some "slippage" in support since Biden's debate performance against Donald Trump, O'Malley Dillon insisted that Biden can still win in November, urging Democrats to unify behind him.

Speaking to MSNBC, O'Malley Dillon highlighted the campaign's challenges but emphasized Biden's commitment to victory. "We have multiple pathways to victory," she said, while addressing concerns that senior Democrats and several House and Senate members have expressed about Biden's viability as a candidate. She confirmed that Biden, currently isolating with COVID-19, would resume campaigning next week.

Despite the difficulties and declining support, O'Malley Dillon conveyed confidence in Biden's ability to secure a second term, reiterating that he remains the Democratic nominee. She stated, "Joe Biden is more committed than ever to beat Donald Trump," emphasizing his dedication to winning the 2024 election.

(Sources: Will Weissert, AP and AFP)