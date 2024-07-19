BESTSELLERS LIST: Ford Global City, Pampanga, among those feted as ‘outstanding dealers’

Ford Philippines doesn’t just rely on its massive name recall to sell cars. It also counts on its people on the ground, so to speak.
It’s only fitting that the American car giant recognized its top dealers, partners in sales, service and customer experience.
Just recently, Ford Philippines did just that during the 2024 Ford Dealer Convention held at the Okada Manila.
“We would like to congratulate our outstanding dealer employees and teams for their excellent performance that greatly contributed to the success of Ford Philippines last year,” says Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines.
“We hope that these accomplishments will further inspire and motivate the rest of our dealer community to continue delivering a great sales and service experience to our customers.”
The awards were divided into Sales, Service, and Customer Experience (CX) categories, honoring teams and individuals who have excelled last year.
The Sales category recognized individuals and dealer teams who have sold the most number of Ford vehicles, while the Service category honored individuals and dealer teams who have delivered excellent after-sales service in the areas of warranty, parts, accessories, and extended service business.
The CX category recognized individuals and dealer teams for their achievement of customer satisfaction scores in sales and service.
In Sales category, the top five retail sales consultants for Metro Manila are No. 1 Justine Faith Lim, Ford Global City; No. 2 Maria Corazon Espinosa, Ford Quezon Avenue; No. 3 Mercy Jen Lecita, Ford Commonwealth; No. 4 Maria Cristina Avila, Ford Manila; and No. 5 Jhocelynne De Castro, Ford Balintawak.
For provincial, topping the retail sales are No. 1 Rolan Orias, Ford Baliuag; No. 2 Kim Rimmrol Martinez, Ford Baliuag; No. 3 Don Hillary Van Gutierrez, Ford Pampanga; No. 4 (tie): Jamie Marie Flores, Ford Iloilo and Joseph Lindslee Ruta, Ford Davao.
Ford Alabang emerged Top Dealer for Ranger Sales in Metro Manila, while Ford Davao led in provincial.
Top Dealer for Territory Retail Sales are Ford Global City in Metro Manila; and Ford Pampanga in provincial.
Ford Global City is Top-Selling Dealer in Metro Manila, while Ford Pampanga took the honors in provincial.
Anthony N. Cheng (ANC) Group is named Top-Selling Dealer Group.
In the Service category, Sosil Gayol of Ford Dumaguete is awarded Warranty Processor of the Year; Ford Global City Top-Selling Dealer for Accessories and Top-Selling Dealer for Extended Service Business.
Ford Marikina is Best in Parts Wholesale Performance for Metro Manila with Ford Surigao claiming the provincial honors.
Ford Alabang is Service Team of the Year for Metro Manila, while Ford Sta. Rosa is Service Team of the Year provincial.
Top Customer Experience Index Performance — Sales is Ford Otis Manila (Metro Manila) and Ford Ormoc (provincial).
Top Customer Experience Index Performance — Service is Ford Alabang for Metro Manila; and Ford Sta. Rosa for provincial.
Justine Faith Lim of Ford Global City is Top Customer Experience Index Performance — Sales Consultant, while Ruffa T. Maninantan of Ford Alabang is Top Customer Experience Index Performance — Service Advisor.
Top Fix It Right The First Time Performance Junior Technician went to Bryan Cadenas of Ford Alabang; and Top Fix It Right The First Time Performance Master Technician was awarded to Ralph Rosin of Ford EDSA.