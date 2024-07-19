BESTSELLERS LIST: Ford Global City, Pampanga, among those feted as ‘outstanding dealers’

Ford Philippines doesn’t just rely on its massive name recall to sell cars. It also counts on its people on the ground, so to speak.

It’s only fitting that the American car giant recognized its top dealers, partners in sales, service and customer experience.

Just recently, Ford Philippines did just that during the 2024 Ford Dealer Convention held at the Okada Manila.

“We would like to congratulate our outstanding dealer employees and teams for their excellent performance that greatly contributed to the success of Ford Philippines last year,” says Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines.

“We hope that these accomplishments will further inspire and motivate the rest of our dealer community to continue delivering a great sales and service experience to our customers.”