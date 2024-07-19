Azure North tops off third tower

Century Properties Group has topped off Barbados Tower, the third condominium building within The Resort Residences at Azure North in San Fernando, Pampanga.
The 27-storey residential tower is slated for completion in 2025.
Construction of Azure North’s first tower, Monaco, commenced in 2018 followed by Bali in the same year. These two towers comprise a total of 1,606 units across 29 floors. Barbados will add another 820 units, with a capital expenditure of P1 billion. Together, the three towers will offer 2,426 units.
With the Skyway extension, the development is now only a 90-minute drive from Metro Manila. It is also strategically located right by the San Fernando Exit of NLEX and near major malls, commercial establishments and the Clark International Airport.
Azure North builds on the success of the Azure Urban Resort Residences in the South, bringing the appeal of a coastal haven to a new market. A key attraction of Azure North, a first of its kind in the north, is its man-made beach, featuring a white sand lagoon, a wave pool and an exclusive clubhouse.
Following the completion of the three towers, CPG is set to introduce its first mid-rise residential development at Azure North. It will feature 375 units plus extensive water-park amenities.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our buyers, the cornerstone of Azure North’s success. Their belief, commitment and resilience have been pivotal throughout this journey with us. At Century Properties, we take pride in providing world-class amenities in San Fernando, Pampanga. No longer do you have to travel far to experience a premier, one-of-a-kind resort-inspired development with beach-like waves and a pool with pristine white sand. Azure North is not only a place to live; it is a place to thrive and enjoy,” said CPG vice chairman John Victor Antonio in a statement.
“Our commitment extends beyond merely providing homes; we aim to fulfill the aspirations of Filipinos by offering amenities that match their desired lifestyle,” he added.