Azure North tops off third tower

Century Properties Group has topped off Barbados Tower, the third condominium building within The Resort Residences at Azure North in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The 27-storey residential tower is slated for completion in 2025.

Construction of Azure North’s first tower, Monaco, commenced in 2018 followed by Bali in the same year. These two towers comprise a total of 1,606 units across 29 floors. Barbados will add another 820 units, with a capital expenditure of P1 billion. Together, the three towers will offer 2,426 units.

With the Skyway extension, the development is now only a 90-minute drive from Metro Manila. It is also strategically located right by the San Fernando Exit of NLEX and near major malls, commercial establishments and the Clark International Airport.