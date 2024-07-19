Andrea Brillantes and her love affair with diamonds

A glowing and beautiful Andrea Brillantes faced the entertainment media as she signed for another endorsement and this time also a partner with LVNA Jewelry. The High Street actress tells her long and colorful love story with jewelry particularly diamonds.

“Siyempre before kasi hindi ko pa siya afford and marami pa ako ibang priority before. Ngayon, medyo naka luwag luwag na, medyo puwede na ako mag-invest sa jewelry for myself (Before I still couldn’t afford to buy jewelry, but now I can buy and invest),” Andrea said.

Her grandmother with whom she grew up is the big influence with Andrea’s fascination for diamonds.

“‘Yung lola ko po — kasi lumaki kasi ako sa lola ko. Siya talaga ‘yung mahilig sa mga alahas tapos lagi niya sinasabi sa akin na kapag may pera ka na bumili ka ng alahas para sa sarili mo. Sa pagkaka alala ko po binilhan ko ng bracelet ang lola ko galing sa sarili ko na pera (I grew up with my grandmother and she influenced me and developed a passion of collecting jewelry in me),” she revealed.

And starting young in the entertainment industry, working with veterans and superstars alike, Andrea learned a lot of tips in investing her hard earned money to jewelry.

“Growing up in the industry na andami ko nakakasamang veterans marami din sa kanila ang nagsasabi na magandang investment ang mga alahas ina-advise nila ako na ganoon. Ten years old pa lang ako, aware ako sa kakayahan ng alahas hindi lang siya basta jewelry or statement actually investment din talaga siya (In the showbiz industry it was the veterans that gave me tips on how to invest in jewelry),” she said.

LVNA started as an e-commerce luxury jewelry store curated and established by Drake Dustin Ibay (Dustin Lester F. Ibay) which houses meticulously curated artisanal fine diamond and gemstone jewelry designs which has now expanded to several premier mall locations the Philippines

Drake Dustin is a jewelry enthusiast and an artist. His love for gems and his belief in its otherworldly metaphysical properties has lead him to start, LVNA. His passion turned into a leading fine diamond jewelry business in the Philippines that provides valued gemstones and minerals to the market.