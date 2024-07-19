AI only a tool, should not replace human creativity

Artificial Intelligence’s (AI) widespread use poses a serious threat to the quality of work outputs.
The efficiency of AI technology shortens the period in doing one’s work, but it also does affect the quality of the final product, putting it at risk at times.
Here are the thoughts of experts on the use of AI in architecture and interior design.
Embracing AI
IDr. Sharon Bering, who recently went to India for the 2023 Asia Young Designer Awards (AYDA) Awards, shared that she is starting to immerse in AI tools as an interior designer.
“I’m trying to understand it (AI) first because I don’t want to go into a certain technology, or something new to me that I don’t fully understand,” she said.
As listed by an architecture website, Architizer, some of the AI tools that can help in the work of an interior designer are Prome AI and Interior AI. Both can easily transform a sketch or a space into a fully furnished room with just an aid of text prompts and selected options.
Bering hopes that AI won’t take away the creative juice of Filipino architects and interior designers as more are embracing AI-generated technology in their works.
“The creativity of Filipinos ay sana hindi maapektuhan (won’t get affected), not too comfortable to the point na ayaw na natin mag-effort, mag-isip (that we don’t want to make any effort, or think).”
Traditional way
Bnn Anjelo Tadeja, an architecture student who emerged as a finalist in the recently held AYDA International competition in India, lamented the need for a student to know the nitty gritty process of architectural designing.
“I don’t recommend AI, kasi magre-rely na lang tayo sa AI (because we will rely on it). I recommend na gawin ‘yung (do the) traditional way of architectural presentation,” Tadeja said.
The University of Northern Philippines student also added that by doing the traditional design, the unique creativity and trademark remains in every output.