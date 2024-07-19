AI only a tool, should not replace human creativity

Embracing AI

IDr. Sharon Bering, who recently went to India for the 2023 Asia Young Designer Awards (AYDA) Awards, shared that she is starting to immerse in AI tools as an interior designer.

“I’m trying to understand it (AI) first because I don’t want to go into a certain technology, or something new to me that I don’t fully understand,” she said.

As listed by an architecture website, Architizer, some of the AI tools that can help in the work of an interior designer are Prome AI and Interior AI. Both can easily transform a sketch or a space into a fully furnished room with just an aid of text prompts and selected options.

Bering hopes that AI won’t take away the creative juice of Filipino architects and interior designers as more are embracing AI-generated technology in their works.

“The creativity of Filipinos ay sana hindi maapektuhan (won’t get affected), not too comfortable to the point na ayaw na natin mag-effort, mag-isip (that we don’t want to make any effort, or think).”