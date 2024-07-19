ADVISORY: Global IT outage impacts select UB services

Please be informed that there is an ongoing global IT outage affecting one of our systems providers. As a result, our Customer Service Hotline and some branch services, and online credit card transactions are temporarily unavailable.

Rest assured that our team is working with our affected service provider to restore our full services as soon as possible.

In the meantime, please use the UnionBank Online app or website, or any of our ATMs nationwide, for continued access to your accounts and essential banking services.

We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.