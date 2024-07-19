A YOUNG WOMAN AND THE SEA

Disney’s Young Woman and the Sea, the extraordinary true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel, will begin streaming on Disney+ 19 July.

The inspirational drama, which was released in theaters on 31 May, was warmly received by critics, as was Daisy Ridley’s performance. Katie Walsh from the Los Angeles Times said, “This rousing sports biopic is a throwback to the kinds of inspiring underdog stories we love, like ‘Rudy’ but with a girl power feminist bent and a woman-against-nature theme.”

Tomris Laffly from w wrote, “Daisy Ridley stuns and earns your tears in this beautifully classical movie.”

Young Woman and the Sea stars Daisy Ridley as the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement — a 21-mile trek from France to England.

Young Woman and the Sea, which also stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston and Glenn Fleshler, is directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Jeff Nathanson, based on the book Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World by Glenn Stout. Producers are Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Jeff Nathanson, with John G. Scotti, Daisy Ridley and Joachim Rønning serving as executive producers.