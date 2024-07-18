Yulo remains in sync

The Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) expects Carlos Yulo to stay sharp as the Paris Olympics draws near.

GAP president Cynthia Carrion told DAILY TRIBUNE that the two-time world champion has been ironing out some kinks following an assessment by a noted judge.

The two-time world champion is currently in the Philippines’ training camp in Metz, France together with Carrion, coach Aldrin Castañeda and fellow gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo and Levi Ruivivar.

Also joining the gymnasts in Metz are Samantha Catantan of fencing and Joanie Delgaco of rowing.

“One of the judges said he will for sure win. I get nervous. I said but he stepped on the line,” Carrion said.

“He said ‘No, no, calm down, Cynthia. Better he does it now, not in the competition itself.’ He’s doing very, very well.”

“That’s what he’s telling me. He’s very happy.”

Yulo is expected to be one of the top performers for the Filipinos in the French capital along with Ernest John Obiena of pole vault and Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam of boxing.

The 24-year-old pride of Leveriza, Manila is on a mission to take home a medal after getting so close to the podium in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Making the medal rounds will be easier said than done as heavyweights such as defending floor exercise gold medalist Artem Dolgopyat of Israel and eight-time FIG Apparatus World Cup vault champion Artur Davtyan of Armenia are taking part as well.

Carrion remains optimistic of Yulo’s run this time around when the competition starts on 27 July at the Accor Arena.

“You have to be mentally strong as well as your skills. The judge said it’s better now that he’s making mistakes than in the actual competition itself,” Carrion said.