Woman selling baby online busted

NBI Director Jaime Santiago (far left) led NBI and partner agencies in hatching and executing an entrapment and rescue operation to catch Maria Christina Paule in the act of selling an infant on social mediaAlvin Murcia

A woman selling a baby online was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation-Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD) on 16 July in Muntinlupa City.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said they received information from the Department of Justice-Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking–NBI CyberTip Center (DoJ-IACAT-NBI Cybertip) about a woman who was selling a baby on Facebook.

The HTRAD operatives, upon verification, confirmed a newborn baby was being offered for sale online. The operatives hatched an entrapment and rescue operation with the assistance of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DoJ-IACAT-NBI CyberTip, and NGO partner Exodus Road Philippines.

This resulted in the arrest of Maria Christina Paule who was caught red-handed selling a six-day-old baby online in violation of the child trafficking law under Republic Act 7610 and RA 9208.

The baby was turned over to the DSWD-NCR.

