Woman selling baby online busted

A woman selling a baby online was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation-Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD) on 16 July in Muntinlupa City.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said they received information from the Department of Justice-Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking–NBI CyberTip Center (DoJ-IACAT-NBI Cybertip) about a woman who was selling a baby on Facebook.

The HTRAD operatives, upon verification, confirmed a newborn baby was being offered for sale online. The operatives hatched an entrapment and rescue operation with the assistance of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DoJ-IACAT-NBI CyberTip, and NGO partner Exodus Road Philippines.

This resulted in the arrest of Maria Christina Paule who was caught red-handed selling a six-day-old baby online in violation of the child trafficking law under Republic Act 7610 and RA 9208.

The baby was turned over to the DSWD-NCR.