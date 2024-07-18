Trump running mate Vance formally accepts nomination; woos working class

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – J.D. Vance urged United States voters to "choose a new path" as he formally accepted his nomination to be the Republican Party's vice-presidential candidate in a keynote address Wednesday.

"I stand here humbled, and I'm overwhelmed with gratitude to say I officially accept your nomination to be vice president of the United States of America," Vance told the Republican National Convention.

Donald Trump's vice-presidential pick, J.D. Vance, captivated the audience with a speech that drew heavily on his personal story, aiming to connect his turbulent upbringing with the struggles faced by millions of Americans.

In his first formal address since being selected as Trump's running mate on Monday, Vance shared a compelling account of growing up poor in Middletown, Ohio, with an absent father and a mother battling addiction. "I grew up in Middletown, Ohio—a small town where people spoke their minds, built with their hands and loved their God, their family, their community, and their country with their whole hearts," he said. "But it was also a place that had been cast aside and forgotten by America's ruling class in Washington."

The story, familiar to readers of his best-selling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," which chronicles his Appalachian family and modest beginnings, may resonate deeply with rural, working-class Americans who feel left behind by Democratic policies and governance. The Trump campaign is hoping that Vance's narrative will appeal to blue-collar voters in key swing states crucial for the upcoming election against President Joe Biden.

Vance also highlighted his background as a former US Marine, making him the first veteran on a major party ticket since Republican John McCain ran for president in 2008. He shared personal anecdotes, including meeting his wife Usha at law school, to further humanize his candidacy and build a connection with voters.

As the Republican ticket seeks to rally support ahead of the November election, Vance's message and personal journey aim to galvanize a critical segment of the electorate by emphasizing shared values and experiences.

