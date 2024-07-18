THE FUTURE LOOKS BRIGHT: SALCEDO AUCTIONS’ GAVEL&BLOCK’S JULY EDITION BOASTS MOOD-LIFTING PIECES

A survey of Gavel&Block’s July edition catalogue reveals an upbeat mood brought by the vibrant colors in its art section. Foremost among the highlights is H.R. Ocampo’s untitled oil on canvas abstract from 1978, a burst of sunshine with streaks of yellow and orange hues set off by rich brown colors. Just as energizing is Jose Joya’s “Blue Shrine” from 1976, an important piece that exemplifies the artist’s bold experimentation with rice paper, which he deftly layered over pastel and azure planes.
So many other paintings are splashed with exuberant colors and imagery that they instantly take you to a happy place. There’s Ibarra dela Rosa’s fantastical bed of flowers (imagine taking a nap surrounded by his fabulously outsize flora) and Manuel Baldemor’s mixed media work titled “Makulay at Masayang Nayon,” which suggests an urban ideal awash in just about all the colors of a rainbow. Norma Belleza’s landscape, meanwhile, shows a tranquil lakeside rimmed with flowers, with summer clouds framing a mountain on the horizon.
There are works that aren’t just bright but whimsical, too, like the five paintings by artist, curator and art historian Rod Paras-Perez. You can’t help but smile upon seeing the artist’s works, where he paints insects and birds together with random objects like a half-opened can of sardines or paper clips.
Edwin Tres Reyes follows Paras-Perez’s light-hearted lead with two paintings depicting his imagined superheroes that both come with a resin edition of his subjects. One sports a helmet with ears and a striped unicorn’s horn, sucking on a pacifier while cuddling a small dog — how can you not?
The Gavel&Block catalogue was made even brighter by lots from the fine jewelry and watch section, among them a gargantilla antique necklace with three religious esmalte porcelain medals and four pink tourmaline drops set in yellow gold; a pair of “Diwa” earrings featuring diamonds set in 14-karat yellow gold; and the dazzling “Jacinta” bracelet in white gold with diamonds.
Now that the rainy season is upon us, the weather can sometimes be a damper — no pun intended. But even the littlest objects can bring on a cheery mood, like the bright yellow Hermes ceramic typewriter (sold as a set together with a Rosenthal x Versace ashtray), a yellow and brown Émile Gallé vase, or the red heart-shaped paperweight designed by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. And if it gets too chilly, there’s always that chic manton de Manila with fiery red and orange tassels to keep you warm.
The Gavel&Block online auction will take place on Saturday, 20 July, starting at 11 a.m., with in-person previews ongoing up to 19 July, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NEX Tower, 6786 Ayala Avenue, Makati City.
For inquiries, email info@salcedoauctions.com or phone 0917-1075581, 0917-5912191 or 0917-825 7449. For the latest updates, follow @gavelandblock on Instagram and Facebook.