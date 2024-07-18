Taylor Swift's Stalker Detained in Germany

An American man who made threats against Taylor Swift on social media was detained by German police before her first concert in Gelsenkirchen. The 34-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening at the Veltins-Arena. The man had a ticket to the concert and was detained during entry checks after event organizers tipped off the authorities. He had allegedly made threats against Swift and her partner, American football star Travis Kelce, on social media, raising serious security concerns.

Police assured that there was no danger to Swift or the 60,000 concert attendees, and the Wednesday night show proceeded without incident. A local court has ordered the suspect to remain in custody until Saturday, ensuring the safety of Swift's remaining performances in Gelsenkirchen. In a show of enthusiasm and support for the singer, the city temporarily renamed itself Swiftkirchen and honored Swift with a Walk of Fame for local celebrities. Following her concerts in Gelsenkirchen, Swift's Eras Tour will continue in Hamburg and Munich before heading to Poland and Austria.

The Eras Tour, which began its European leg in Paris in May, has already made history as the first tour to sell over $1 billion in tickets. It is on track to more than double that figure by the time it concludes in Vancouver this December. Swift's concerts have drawn massive crowds and significant attention worldwide, highlighting the need for stringent security measures to protect the superstar and her fans.

