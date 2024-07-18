Survey: Gov’t action on WPS sufficient

A survey by global think tank, Stratbase ADR Institute, showed that majority of Filipinos believe that government actions on some issues in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) are sufficient.

In the survey conducted from 23 June to 1 July of 1,500 respondents nationwide, 60 percent of Filipinos believe the government’s actions of conducting joint patrols and military exercises with allies, friends, and partners are sufficient.

The survey also showed that 72 percent of Filipinos agree that the Philippine government should form an alliance with other countries to defend the Philippines’ territorial and economic rights in the West Philippine Sea.

Since last year, the Philippines has been conducting joint patrols in the WPS with the United States, Australia, Japan, and France, following the repeated aggressive and coercive actions of China.

Stratbase president Dindo Manhit, a geopolitical expert, said there was a need to conduct more joint patrols with like-minded nations in light of China’s increasing aggression in the Philippines’ waters.

Manhit noted that the latest Pulse Asia survey also showed that 51 percent of Filipinos believe there is a need to reinforce alliances and elevate partnerships by conducting joint patrols and military exercises with allies, friends, and partners.

“This year, we witnessed actions — the most aggressive by far — against our fellow Filipinos at sea. Our troops, fisherfolk, and vessels encountered several attempts to block rotation and reprovision missions, numerous occasions of water cannon blasting, and an alarming number of collisions and near-collisions,” Manhit said.

“We call on our friends, allies, and partners, who also value the rule of law, to join us in our fight; and the Philippine government to reinforce cooperation and elevate partnerships by conducting more joint patrols and military exercises in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

During a Stratbase Institute conference celebrating the 8th anniversary of the arbitral ruling last week, at least 26 countries, through their ambassadors and representatives, reaffirmed their support for the 2016 Arbitral Award that was won by the Philippines.

On Tuesday, the Philippine Navy said it was looking into the possibility of conducting a rotation and re-provision mission to Ayungin Shoal with several nations, including the US, Japan, UK and Australia, as part of a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity.

During the last resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal on 1 June, China not only blocked Philippine vessels but seized equipment and injured several Filipino sailors.

Armed with axes and knives, the Chinese Coast Guard reprimanded and threatened the Filipinos for “trespassing” in their “territory.”

“As our military outpost, we should not be deterred from sending supplies and from improving that facility (BRP Sierra Madre). What’s happening now is they’re (China) stopping us from moving forward. Our supply ships should really push through. This is where we can maximize joint patrols and be shepherded by allies and friends during the resupply. Not to cause war but simply to exercise our own rights based on international law. Our military facility is within our exclusive economic zone,” Manhit said.

By conducting joint patrols with like-minded partners and allies, we are sending a strong message that the Philippines is not alone. Those who attempt to circumvent their obligations and behave aggressively will not be tolerated by the international community. We will not waver in our determination and commitment,” he added.

Meanwhile, the survey also showed that majority of Filipinos believe the government is conducting sufficient actions to protect Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea (57 percent) and to strengthen the military capability specially of the Navy (56 percent).

Most Filipinos also believe the government is doing enough to protect the marine resources in the West Philippine Sea (55 percent), by referring the issue to international organizations like the UN or ASEAN for a diplomatic and peaceful negotiation with China (54 percent), and in gathering evidence of China’s actions in the West Philippines Sea and publishing them (54 percent).

On the other hand, 49 percent of Filipinos believe the government’s actions in demanding that China leave the artificial islands it illegally constructed and occupied in the West Philippine Sea were not enough.