Strong Group racks up 5th victory

Strong Group-Pilipinas blasted Future Sports USA into bits, 112-90, to remain undefeated in five games in the 43rd William Jones Cup Thursday at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium, New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Chris McCullough was once again at the forefront for Strong Group after a double-double effort of 24 points and 18 rebounds.

The Philippines scored 29-of-53 two-pointers and made the most of its free throws by hitting 15-of-22.

Tajuan Agee scored 19 points for Strong Group while incoming Barangay Ginebra San Miguel guard RJ Abarrientos scored 17 points.

Hammer Bowen Moss, on the other hand, led the Americans with 18 points as they now hold a 1-5 slate at eighth place.

Up next for Strong Group is the Japan U22 team on Friday at the same venue.

The Japanese, who hold a 3-2 record, are aiming to bounce back after a 47-63 loss to Ukraine last Wednesday.