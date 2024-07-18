SM MoA and Chupa Chups promise a sweet and memorable weekend

Pasay City, Philippines – SM Mall of Asia and world-renowned confectionary Chupa Chups are teaming up to bring sweet-toothed mallgoers an exciting three-day celebration of Chupa Chups Lollipop Day from 18-21 July, 2024 at the SM Mall of Asia Atrium.

What to Expect

One-of-a-kind photo opportunities: For a limited time only, see the Chupa Chups Hot Air Balloon and take photos with the iconic Chupa Chups gigantic lollipops. Strike a Pose with Chupa Chups Classic Lollipop and capture your sweetest moments at the photobooth featuring the flavorful Chupa Chups Classic Lollipops.

Vibe with Chupa Chups Melody Pops: Immerse yourself in a musical experience with Chupa Chups Melody Pops. Try out the unique strawberry lollipops and let the installation's tunes elevate your day.

Play with Chupa Chups Sour Belts and Bites: For the adventurous at heart, dive into the tangy goodness of Chupa Chups Sour Belts and Bites Game Center. Enjoy fun video games and keep the fun flowing.

Dance with Chupa Chups Milky: Step onto the dance floor with your friends in an exhilarating dance revolution game. Show off your moves and groove to the rhythm of fun.

Unwrap sweet treats: Make your day sweeter with a delicious selection of Perfetti Van Melle candies available at the SM Snacks Fun Carts. Enjoy your favorite flavors of Chupa Chups, Mentos, and Fruitella available for purchase at the event.

The Globe Transformed

For a limited time only, witness the SM Mall of Asia Globe transform into a giant Chupa Chups Lollipop on National Lollipop Day, 20 July 2024, at 7pm, 7.30pm, 8pm, and 8.30pm.

Bring your friends and family to celebrate #ForeverFun with Chupa Chups! Whether you’re dancing, posing, vibing, or playing, there’s something fun for everyone at Chupa Chups Lollipop Day. Choose Fun, Choose Chupa Chups.

Share your experience on social media using #ChupaChups, #ForeverFun, and #ChupaChupsLolliday2024.