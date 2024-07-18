Six foreigners found dead in Bangkok hotel; cyanide poisoning likely cause

Bangkok, Thailand – Six foreign nationals were found dead in a luxury hotel suite at the Grand Hyatt Erawan in Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased were all Vietnamese nationals, with two holding dual American citizenship. Authorities suspect the victims died from cyanide poisoning.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed the discovery and stated that the bodies were found by cleaning staff when they arrived to service the room. Preliminary examinations indicated that the victims had likely ingested a toxic substance from teacups, possibly cyanide. Suspicious substances were detected in drinks ordered to the suite, and the victims appeared to have been dead for approximately 24 hours before being discovered.

"There were no signs of a struggle," Prime Minister Thavisin noted, dispelling initial rumors of a shooting or of a deadly theft.

Metropolitan Police chief Lt Gen Thiti Sangswang had also stated that the deaths were not the result of suicide but of a "killing."

Forensic examinations found cyanide in six cups in the room, and a forensic doctor indicated that the victims exhibited signs consistent with cyanide poisoning, such as purple mouths and nails, indicative of oxygen deprivation.

Police are exploring the possibility that one of the six deceased individuals may have been responsible for the poisonings, possibly related to substantial debts. One victim did not match the hotel's records.

The U.S. State Department has expressed condolences and is closely monitoring the situation, offering assistance to the victims' families. The Vietnamese foreign ministry also confirmed the nationalities of the deceased and extended support to their families.

The area around the Grand Hyatt Erawan, a popular tourist destination, has witnessed significant incidents in the past, including a shooting at the nearby Siam Paragon mall last October. Despite these incidents, the Thai government is working to bolster tourism, aiming for 35 million visitors in 2024.

As investigations continue, officials emphasize that the crime appears to be a private matter and unrelated to national security. Further details are expected as forensic examinations and police inquiries progress.

Source: AFP