Senators get death threats amid illegal POGOs' probe

Amid the ongoing Senate inquiries over the alleged illegal operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations implicating high-level personalities and foreign nationals in the country, Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Risa Hontiveros said they have been receiving death threats.

Gatchalian said the coming of death threats “appear to be a consequence” of his active participation in the Senate’s investigation on the raided illegal Pogo in Bamban, Tarlac where suspended Mayor Alice Guo was allegedly involved.

On 16 July, Gatchalian wrote a letter to the Philippine National Police (PNP) seeking assistance to probe the threats made against his life and to ensure his safety and those associated with him.

In his letter to the Pasay police, Gatchalian attached a transcript of a video circulating online.

The video, titled “Hala! Alice Guo nagbayad ng 10 million para iligpit si Sen. Risa at Win Gatchalian?”, contained explicit threats directed at Gatchalian and Hontiveros’ personal safety.

“The creation and online dissemination of this video has caused me substantial concern for my security, as well as the safety of those around me. Particularly my family and staff,” Gatchalian wrote in his letter.

“In light of these serious threats, I formally request that the Pasay City Police initiate a police report on this matter and conduct a thorough investigation. I urge you to take swift action to ensure the safety of myself and those associated with me,” he added.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, which Hontiveros chair, currently leads the investigation on the raided illegal Pogo, Zun Yuan Technology Incor. (ZYTI), in Bamban, Tarlac, where Guo was elected as mayor.

Guo's real identity was scrutinized following her inconsistent testimonies about her background and the supposed dubious documents regarding her Filipino citizenship.

Last week, the National Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Guo’s fingerprints matched those of Chinese passport holder Guo Hua Ping.

Gatchalian has been presenting documents showing Guo’s real nationality.

He recently divulged that Guo’s brother, Wesley Leal Guo, is a Chinese citizen, Guo Xiang Dian.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Senator Ronald Dela Rosa dared those behind the death threats on Gatchalian to throw a threat against him instead.

“You threaten me and not my fellow (senators) who are not accustomed to threats,” Dela Rosa, who is a former PNP chief, said.

Dela Rosa believes that Gatchalian’s death threats may have come from the POGOs, saying they are members of a multi-billion industry like a drug industry and cartel.

“They have been torturing people and now, they are threatening senators,” he said, noting that Gatchalian must be given more security.

Dela Rosa said Gatchalian can always ask for security assistance from the PNP.