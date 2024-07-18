SCUTTLEBUTT

‘Romantic’ promotion
In the world of politics, where power and influence often intertwine, the line between professional and personal can sometimes blur. Such was the case with a former Assistant Secretary whose tenure was marked by a somewhat odd staffing decision.
The word in the corridors of power was that this former high-ranking individual, known for his charismatic presence, made a rather unconventional hire.
Insiders whispered that he had brought his girlfriend into the fold, starting her off as a junior staffer.
“It was an open secret,” one insider remarked. “Almost everyone in our department knew about their relationship, but no one dared to question it publicly.”
The girlfriend, described as “very close” to the official, didn’t stay in her initial role for long. Within two years, she was promoted to the coveted position of Executive Assistant.
“She climbed the ladder faster than anyone I’ve ever seen. It sent the wrong message to everyone working hard and hoping for a fair shot,” another source said, adding that her rapid rise raised more than a few eyebrows.
“One minute she was just another staffer, and the next she was in the inner circle, handling crucial tasks and decisions since she blatantly told her colleagues outright that ‘I am already next in command when he’s not here in the office,’” another former colleague said.
Despite the rumors, the official remained tight-lipped about the situation until they left the office for good, leaving others to speculate on the true nature of this professional and personal bond.
“They acted as if nothing was amiss,” a former colleague noted. “But the rest of us knew the truth.”
This tale of power, privilege, and perhaps a touch of romance serves as a reminder of the blurred boundaries that can exist in the corridors of power.
Tiziana Celine Piatos @tribunephl_tiz
Pa’tong’, patong problems in Taguig
Public transportation operators are forever accursed with the tong system that cuts into the already small earnings of drivers and, of course, commuters who in most cases are charged more to cover the extra expense.
UV Express vehicles and hybrid buses plying Kalayaan-C5 Road in Barangay East Rembo, Taguig City are swarmed daily by scalawags who have made scalping drivers their livelihood.
UV Express passengers on the Antipolo-Ayala route traversing Kalayaan-C5 Road, particularly Zone 1 Putol in East Rembo, were exasperated when they discovered the fare had increased, which drivers said was needed to cover the P20 in grease money demanded from every PUV unit that stopped in the area.
The “tong” rose to P30 because the collectors usually asked for something extra for their unwanted service.
MMDA acting Chairperson Don Artes and the Taguig local government appeared to have looked the other way when told about the problem.
The area in question is manned by the agency’s traffic enforcers and Mayor Lani Cayetano’s Traffic Management Office personnel.
TDT