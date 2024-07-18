SCUTTLEBUTT

The girlfriend, described as “very close” to the official, didn’t stay in her initial role for long. Within two years, she was promoted to the coveted position of Executive Assistant.

“She climbed the ladder faster than anyone I’ve ever seen. It sent the wrong message to everyone working hard and hoping for a fair shot,” another source said, adding that her rapid rise raised more than a few eyebrows.

“One minute she was just another staffer, and the next she was in the inner circle, handling crucial tasks and decisions since she blatantly told her colleagues outright that ‘I am already next in command when he’s not here in the office,’” another former colleague said.

Despite the rumors, the official remained tight-lipped about the situation until they left the office for good, leaving others to speculate on the true nature of this professional and personal bond.

“They acted as if nothing was amiss,” a former colleague noted. “But the rest of us knew the truth.”

This tale of power, privilege, and perhaps a touch of romance serves as a reminder of the blurred boundaries that can exist in the corridors of power.

Tiziana Celine Piatos @tribunephl_tiz