SARAH G RECALLS RED CARPET MOMENT WITH HOLLYWOOD STARS

Sarah also recalled her very rare red carpet moment with Hollywood Celebrities where she repeatedly asked herself if that particular moment is a dream.

“Grabe ang experience ko doon mula doon sa paglakad sa red carpet nakita ko halos lahat ng hinahangaan ko na Hollywood Stars grabe totoo ba ito? Tapos kailangan ko mag english! Ganun! Yun talaga pinaka concern ko eh (I was so starstruck by the Hollywood stars I saw. I had to speak in English, it is really a main concern for me),” she added.

Sarah also shared a moment with the red carpet host for a quick interview. This was also the point where Sarah’s love for the local music industry shined even more as she speaks from her heart.

“Nung tinanong ako ng host ano nga question nya sa akin what does it mean to you receive this kind of award mali yata ang pagkaka sagot ko sabi ko. For me, the award is amazing ganyan ganyan mas mabilis ang dila ko sa utak ko sobrang overwhelming siya sobrang malaking karangalan sa akin to represent our country and Filipino Music nandyan ang magagaling natin na artists pero ako yung napili sobrang malaking karangalan po sa akin at inspirasyon to keep going to keep pursuing and loving our own music (My love for Filipino music will always be there. I feel proud there are a lot of talented musicians and I’m the one who represented them),” she said.

