Rough Start for Golf Stars at British Open

The 152nd British Open at Troon got off to a tumultuous start for some of golf's biggest names. Rory McIlroy's quest to end his decade-long major drought hit early turbulence as he posted two double bogeys in his opening 11 holes, leaving him five over par after 14. The Northern Irishman's hopes of claiming a second Claret Jug now seem precarious at best.

Bryson DeChambeau, fresh off his US Open victory and impressive performances in recent majors, also found the going tough. The American's struggles with links golf were evident as he carded six over par for his opening nine holes, including a double bogey on the par-five sixth. In contrast, Justin Thomas showed resilience, recovering from a double bogey to post the clubhouse lead at three under par.

As the day progressed, attention turned to world number one Scottie Scheffler and crowd favorite Tiger Woods. Scheffler, aiming to make his mark on British soil, teed off later in the day. Woods, returning to the event after missing last year's Open, defended his continued participation against retirement suggestions, citing the unique challenges of links golf as giving older players a fighting chance. The demanding conditions at Troon proved too much for some, with former champions Justin Leonard and Todd Hamilton likely to miss the cut after struggling in the opening group.

Source: Agence France-Presse