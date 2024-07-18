Rody Duterte won't run for Senate remains to be seen — VP Sara

Despite his earlier pronouncement that he will not run for Senate in the 2025 mid-term elections, former President Rodrigo Duterte would likely change his mind in the last minute during the filing of candidacies, his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte said on Thursday.

The elder Duterte earlier said that he has no plan to run for Senate in next year's elections.

"They said that? Well, that remains to be seen because the filing of candidacies is not here yet. We don't know yet who will run for the Senate in the midterm elections," the Vice President said in ambush interview after she formally turned over the Education department to Senator Sonny Angara.

"And also, by my experience, up to the last minute, people change their decision. We don't know what will happen the next day. That's what I'm saying," she added.

Last month, Duterte said her father former President Rodrigo Duterte and her two siblings, Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte and Davao Representative Paolo Duterte, will run for Senate in the 2025 midterm elections.