Quezon’s Maria Andrea Endicio to show mettle at Miss World Phl 2024 tonight

A dusky damsel from Candelaria, in the province of Quezon, is making a compelling bid as the next Miss World Philippines and as an “exceptionally empowered woman.”

Twenty-four-year old Maria Andrea Endicio is a pharmacy graduate from the University of Santo Tomas. With her slender frame, strong communication skills and sweet but assertive demeanor, she is a contender to watch out for during coronation night at the Mall of Asia Arena tonight, 19 July.

Add to her arsenal her passionate advocacy against cybercrime, of which she was a victim having been threatened online and called horrendous names. The harassment is most likely due to her work as a courtside reporter for Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League and for the UAAP Varsity Channel.

At a special meet-and-greet session with the press and online pageant enthusiasts organized by entrepreneur-philanthropist Pink Rose Santiago, Endicio offered her thoughts and insights about her quest for the Miss World Philippines 2024 crown:

On being a ‘beauty with a purpose’

“I consider myself a ‘beauty with a purpose,’ because I just don’t focus on the physical aspect. I just don’t focus on what I can offer physically. I focus on what I can offer beyond skin-deep, which is my voice, my influence, my advocacy. Aside from cybercrime awareness, I am an advocate for a lot of things. For me, that makes me a beauty with a purpose. A beauty with a lot of purpose.”

On what makes her proud to be a Quezonian

“I think it’s the kindness, the warmth and the tenderness of us Quezonians. There is one fun fact that I want to share with all of you. The original name of Quezon province is Kalilayan, and it means ‘tenderness.’ It reflects us as Quezonians. We are tender, gentle and kind.”

On why she’s an ‘exceptionally empowered woman’

“I consider myself an exceptionally empowered woman. Given the circumstances, even the challenges that I have faced, I was able to exhibit the right amount of strength to go though those experiences. Me, sitting here right before you talking, speaking my mind about what happened to me, why I am joining this competition, exhibits being an empowered Filipina. That despite all the hardships, I chose to rise above them.”

On why she should be the next Miss World Philippines

“If you’re looking for someone perfect, someone with a perfect face or with a perfect body, then I’ll be honest. I’m not the one you’re looking for. But if the Miss World Philippines Organization is looking for a spokesperson, someone who walks the talk, someone who is purpose-driven, someone who is after the influence and not just the popularity and fame, then she is standing before you. Thank you.”