Protest outfits banned at SONA

Guests wearing outfits with political messages or derogatory statements will be asked to change outfit or be barred from attending the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 22 July, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said.

“This is a formal event. We will be very strict in the expression of protest in a SONA outfit. They'll be requested to change (their outfit) because it is the SONA. It is not a day of protest,” Velasco told reporters in a press conference.

Velasco added that those who do not follow will be arrested and detained in the House's detention facility