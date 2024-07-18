PNP probes death threats vs solon

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Thursday that its anti-cybercrime group is now coordinating with Senator Win Gatchalian to look into the death threats against the lawmaker.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo confirmed that Gatchalian sought the police organization’s assistance, through the Pasay City Police Office, to ensure his safety and that those associated with him after receiving death threats.

The threats “appear to be a consequence” of his active participation in the Senate’s investigation on the raided illegal Pogo in Bamban, Tarlac where suspended Mayor Alice Guo was allegedly involved.

“Our ACG is also coordinating with the senator to look into these threats and to determine where these threats are coming from,” Fajardo said.

Gatchalian identified a video, titled “Hala! Alice Guo nagbayad ng 10 million para iligpit si Sen. Risa at Win Gatchalian?,” which is circulating online. The video contained explicit threats at Gatchalian and her colleague Senator Risa Hontiveros’ safety.

“On the part of the PNP, we are ready to respond to this request of the senator,” Fajardo assured Gatchalian.

She also stressed that the PNP is likewise coordinating with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), which also lamented that its personnel are receiving death threats amid the agency’s strengthened illegal POGO crackdown.

PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio earlier said the agency is mainly composed of civilian personnel who are merely analysts and are not armed during raids.