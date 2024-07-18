Petro Gazz rips Zus

Petro Gazz sent a strong message after sweeping Zus Coffee, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21, to begin its three-peat bid in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Cuban import Wilma Salas announced her return five years after leading the Angels to their breakthrough championship by dropping 15 points she wrapped up with a thunderous kill off a combination play to end the one-hour, 37-minute Pool B battle.

Salas, who with the late Janisa Johnson delivered the first of two straight import-laden titles of Petro Gazz in 2019, pounded down 12 kills and was active on floor defense with 12 excellent receptions.

“I feel happy to come back to the Philippines. Petro Gazz is like my home, my family. So, I’m very excited about this conference,” Salas said.

“I had only four days (to train) with the team. So, I’m sure I will improve every day and in every practice.”

Filipino-American Brooke Van Sickle displayed the same form that won her the All-Filipino Conference Most Valuable Player after debuting with 22 points off 18 kills, three aces and a kill block.

She also had top of 11 digs and six receptions for the Angels, who have Johnson’s No. 10 with a halo and angel wings imprinted on their uniform to remember the American reinforcement who died after a long bout with colon cancer last May.

Van Sickle scored three of Petro Gazz’s 4-1 counterattack to move at matchpoint, 24-17, after the Thunderbelles slashed their 10-point deficit to just three.

Zus Coffee, which played sans top overall pick Thea Gagate due to her Alas Pilipinas commitment, saved three match points before Salas’ finishing blow.

Japanese import Asaka Tamaru of Invitational Conference champion Kurashiki Ablaze was the lone Thunderbelle in double figures with 17 points she spiked with eight excellent receptions and five digs.