PCCI calls for POGO phaseout

The country’s biggest business organization, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has released a statement that throws support behind the closure of all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the Philippines.

According to Consul Enunina V. Mangio, PCCI President, these POGOs, some of which were issued licenses by the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), pose immense social threats and are breeding grounds for crime, scams, and human rights violations.

She said that, while PCCI supports the stoppage of POGO operations in the Philippines, it cautioned against a haphazard, indiscriminate, and sudden closure of all POGOs in the country. This would result in the potentially massive loss of jobs and the displacement of many businesses in industries such as food services, administrative support, and transport.

Furthermore, she said that PCCI is concerned over the wide-ranging impact of POGOs on other sectors such as commercial property. She stated that many investors had constructed office buildings to house the POGOs.

Mangio said, “We support a tiered phaseout of POGO operations in the country. First, we call for the immediate closure of all POGOs operating illegally and without operating licenses. Second, we call on PAGCOR and other government agencies involved in regulating the POGO business including the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Immigration to carefully review the mandates from licenses, work licenses, and tax obligations of the POGO operators."

She added that PAGCOR and other government agencies should create credible alternative employment opportunities for those who would be affected by the proposed POGO closures.

“We hence enjoin the national government and PAGCOR to carefully manage the POGO phaseout or ban to avoid serious economic displacement,” Mangio stressed.

On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said he hoped that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. would announce the total ban on POGOs during his 3rd State of the Nation Address on 22 July.

The lawmaker said the ban on POGOs was supported by the President’s economic team, including Finance Secretary Ralph Recto.