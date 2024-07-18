PBA squads look into future

Teams are investing in acquiring rights for future picks in a slew of offseason deals that keep the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Office busy.

Just days after the Season 49 Rookie Draft, squads have been trading away their draftees for future selections.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel made another roster shakeup after sending second-round picks Didat Hanapi and Paolo Hernandez to Terrafirma for a second-round pick in the next year’s draft approved Tuesday.

The following day it was Rain or Shine and NorthPort’s turn to seal their moves for picks in the Season 51 draft.

The Elasto Painters shipped rookie Miggy Corteza whom they selected in the second round as the 20th overall pick to Blackwater, which gave away their selection right in the second round acquired from TNT.

Corteza, a 6-foot-4 power forward from College of Saint Benilde, will add muscle to Bossing’s frontcourt.

On the other hand, the Batang Pier dealt away guard Brent Paraiso for the Dyip’s second-round pick, just two days after letting go of Zav Lucero for Magnolia guard Jio Jalalon and forward Abu Tratter.

Meanwhile, the Gin Kings got their third trade transaction in four days.

In fact, it was Ginebra’s second deal with Terrafirma following the blockbuster trade that sent Gin Kings veterans Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle to the Dyip for Isaac Go and Rookie of the Year frontrunner Stephen Holt.

The trade approved on the eve of the Draft held last Sunday at the Glorietta also included a switch of selection order that gave Ginebra the No. 3 pick and Terrafirma the 10th overall.

Ginebra used it to select RJ Abarrientos. He and third-round pick Paul Garcia are the only rookies left in the squad.

On Monday, the Gin Kings gave Sidney Onwubere to NorthPort for big man Ben Adamos.