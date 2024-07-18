Pamper yourself

You don’t need to go to the salon to feel beautiful and confident. Pampering yourself is now easier and more convenient as KISS Philippines brings the salon experience right to your home.

At a recent launch event held at Baked Studios, KISS Philippines unveiled the new faces of their brand — Kaila Estrada, Lorin Gutierrez and Angelina Cruz. These ambassadors embody effortless beauty and confidence, making them perfect representatives of KISS Philippines.

The launch event created a cozy and inviting atmosphere, allowing attendees to feel right at home. Guests were encouraged to embrace their unique style and elevate their beauty routines with the innovative products that KISS Philippines offers.