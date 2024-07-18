Pamper yourself

You don’t need to go to the salon to feel beautiful and confident. Pampering yourself is now easier and more convenient as KISS Philippines brings the salon experience right to your home.
At a recent launch event held at Baked Studios, KISS Philippines unveiled the new faces of their brand — Kaila Estrada, Lorin Gutierrez and Angelina Cruz. These ambassadors embody effortless beauty and confidence, making them perfect representatives of KISS Philippines.
The launch event created a cozy and inviting atmosphere, allowing attendees to feel right at home. Guests were encouraged to embrace their unique style and elevate their beauty routines with the innovative products that KISS Philippines offers.
Bringing the salon home
KISS New York, the world leader in high-quality nail products, offers all-in-one nail kits that deliver professional results from the comfort of your home. With these kits, you can achieve salon-quality nails without the hassle of scheduling appointments or traveling to the salon.
Hair Care Essentials — Elevate your hair game with KISS Argan and Macadamia Revitalizing Shampoo and Restoring Conditioner. These essentials are designed to give you stunning, healthy hair, ensuring you feel your best every day.
Revolutionary Falsies — Introducing imPRESS Press-on Falsies, the first self-adhesive, pre-bonded false lashes. These lashes are easy to apply — no glue, no mess. Simply press them on and you’re ready to go!
Perfect Press-on Nails — Achieve a sweet, chic look in minutes with KISS press-on nails. These nails are designed to give you a flawless manicure at home, making it easy to maintain beautiful nails without the salon visit.
So, whether it’s nails, hair care, or lashes, you can bring the salon experience home and enjoy pampering yourself with ease.