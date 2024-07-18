Over 10K traffic violators apprehended

The Land Transportation Office’s National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) reported a significant increase in traffic violations in Metro Manila during the first half of 2024.

LTO-NCR regional director Roque Verzosa III said law enforcement apprehended 18,025 motorists for various offenses from January to June, a 124.5 percent increase compared to the 8,028 apprehended in the same period of 2023.

Verzosa attributed the rise in apprehensions to data from the Regional Law Enforcement Service Traffic Safety Unit.

At least 7,989 motorists were flagged for violating Republic Act 4136, including 1,227 for driving unregistered vehicles under the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

For defective vehicle parts, 2,412 motorists were apprehended for driving vehicles with faulty accessories, while 1,227 were apprehended for driving while wearing slippers, while 1,227 were flagged for failure to carry official receipt and certificate of registration (OR/CR): 789.

For reckless driving, 670 motorists were apprehended, while 360 drivers were cited for driving without a valid license.

The report also emphasized that LTO-NCR deputized personnel of the DPWH and the PNP also apprehended 4,540 drivers for various violations during the same period. These infractions included violations of Republic Act 8794 (motor vehicle user’s charge), RA 8750, RA 10054, unregistered motor vehicles, and other related offenses.