Obama's Concerns Cast Shadow Over Biden's Re-election Bid

Former President Barack Obama has reportedly expressed grave concerns about President Joe Biden's re-election prospects to close allies, according to sources familiar with his thinking. The Washington Post reports that Obama believes Biden's path to victory has significantly narrowed and that the president should seriously reconsider the viability of his candidacy. This revelation comes amid growing anxiety within the Democratic Party about Biden's electoral chances and their potential impact on down-ballot races.

Obama's concerns are said to be rooted in shifting poll numbers, widening electoral paths for former President Donald Trump, and waning donor support for Biden. The former president has reportedly been engaging in conversations about the future of Biden's campaign with various Democratic figures, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. However, Obama has emphasized that the decision to continue the campaign ultimately rests with Biden himself.

The situation has created a complex dynamic within the Democratic Party. While Biden and his campaign advisers remain publicly defiant about continuing the race, top congressional Democrats have reportedly warned the president about widespread concerns that his candidacy could harm Democratic chances in legislative races. Some Biden advisers have expressed frustration with Obama's role in these discussions, accusing him of failing to maintain party unity behind Biden's candidacy.

This development comes in the wake of Biden's widely criticized debate performance on June 27 and his recent positive COVID-19 test, which forced him to cut short a campaign tour in Las Vegas. As the party grapples with these challenges, Democrats are increasingly turning to seasoned elected leaders for guidance on navigating the current political landscape. The situation underscores the growing uncertainty surrounding the Democratic presidential ticket as the 2024 election approaches.

(Sources: Reporting by Washington Post, additional information from Reuters)