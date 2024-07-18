NTC wants stricter SIM law implementation

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has kicked off a maiden dialogue with telecommunications firms and SIM distributors and dealers to add teeth to the SIM Registration Act implementation as violations remain rampant.

The regulator said on Thursday that the discussion, which marks the first in a series of initiatives slated by the NTC, primarily sought to strengthen the penalties imposed for violations related to SIM cards.

“The NTC is committed to ensuring the integrity of SIM registration processes across the telecommunications industry,” NTC Commissioner Ella Blanca B. Lopez said.

“Through these dialogues, we aim to clarify regulatory requirements and expectations while fostering cooperation among telcos, distributors, and dealers to uphold the law,” he added.

In the recent dialogue, the NTC representatives emphasized the urgent need to adhere to the rules of the SIM Registration Act.

They highlighted the prohibition of selling pre-registered SIM cards and irregular forms of assisted registration, as these practices violate regulatory norms, pose threats to public safety, and are considered criminal offenses.

Upon conviction, the end-user may face imprisonment for up to six years, a fine of up to P300,000, or both.

The initial meeting was attended by representatives from various telecommunications companies and distributors, including Smart Communications, DITO Telecommunity, Megasmart One, CommWorks, Inc., Oxford Distributors, Inc., and Mobile First.

A separate meeting with Globe Telecom Inc. and its distributors, on the other hand, is scheduled for this week.

The SIM Registration Act mandates strict adherence to guidelines governing the registration and distribution of SIM cards.

It aims to enhance national security, protect consumers from misuse and fraudulent activities, and promote responsible mobile phone use.