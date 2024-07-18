NKTI nurse linked to illegal kidney trafficking could face dismissal

The nurse from the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) linked to the alleged illegal kidney trafficking in Bulacan could face dismissal, according to the hospital’s official.

In a TV interview on Thursday, NKTI Executive Director, Dr. Rose Marie Rosete-Liquete, said the hospital administration advised Allan Ligaya, the suspected leader of the alleged group behind the illegal kidney sale, to come to work and answer interviews to clear his name.

The official said their employee's alleged involvement in the sale of kidneys in Bulacan "is a reason for termination if that will be proven."

Liquete, however, said the NKTI cannot prove anything beyond Ligaya’s working hours unless there would be witnesses who would directly point at him.

“As of now, we cannot really prove his involvement in this,” she added.

Three alleged kidney traffickers was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents in Bulacan on Tuesday.

According to the NBI, the suspects allegedly recruited victims and facilitated the transfer of their kidney for a P200,000 fee.

After receiving a down payment, victims were transferred to a house in Barangay Tungkong Mangga, San Jose del Monte in Bulacan where they were held while undergoing various medical procedures until their kidneys were harvested.

The nine rescued victims were turned over to the custody of the San Jose del Monte City Social Welfare and Development Office.