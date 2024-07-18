Photos

MDRRMO demonstrates life-saving techniques

The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) on Thursday, 18 July 2024, showcased a static display at the National Museum in commemoration of the 36th National Disaster Resilience Month. The theme, "Bantayog ng Katatagan at Pagbubuklod sa Layuning Kahandaan," highlighted the importance of disaster preparedness and resilience. Throughout the event, the Emergency Medical Response and Rescue Team demonstrated critical life-saving techniques and disaster preparedness measures. | via John Louie Abrina