Mayor Abby launches ‘Visit a Better Makati’ campaign; offers discount vouchers, freebies to visitors from sister LGUs

In a bid to showcase the best Makati has to offer, Mayor Abby Binay today launched the ‘Visit a Better Makati’ local tourism campaign to encourage more visitors to the country’s commercial district and heritage sites.

The mayor said the city government is set to distribute discount vouchers for visitors from its sister cities and municipalities. These vouchers can be redeemed at selected partner-merchants, including hotels, bars, restaurants, and spas.

“We want to elevate the visitor experience to a whole new level when they come to Makati. We want to showcase the city’s distinctive blend of centuries-old cultural heritage and cosmopolitan lifestyle. At the same time, we also intend to highlight our social programs that have gotten better over time,” Mayor Abby said.

With the slogan “Tara Na! Experience a Better Makati!”, the mayor said visitors from sister localities have over the years learned much about Makati’s transformation into a better version in many aspects of public service and governance.

“It is high time that they also experience first-hand how leisure can be seamlessly combined with business in our city,” Mayor Abby said.

The mayor said the city will distribute vouchers offering discounts of up to 60 percent, which can be redeemed at various participating establishments throughout Makati. These include hotels such as Holiday Inn, Berjaya Makati Hotel, Shangri-la Hotel Makati, Fairmont Hotel, Ascott Makati, and Z Hostel.

Other partner-merchants offering discounts for products and services include Agimat at Ugat Foraging Bar, Z Roof Deck Bar, Keepers, Chef Jessie's Place, Chef Jessie at Rockwell Club, Fiesta Philippines, Lobo & Kite Kebab Bar, Mich and Myl Nails, and Wine Drop, among others.

Aside from discount vouchers and freebies, the city will also provide free walking tours to visiting delegates. These include tours around the Central Business District, the Poblacion Heritage Sites, the St. Alphonsus Mary de Liguori Church – Garden Way of the Cross, and visit the famous Salcedo Market and Legazpi Market.

Since August 2022, Makati City has welcomed 48 LGUs to benchmarking activities where the city showcases its best practices in governance, administration, and service delivery.

To date, Makati has 558 sister LGUs in the Philippines, including Balatan, Camarines Sur, Famy, Laguna, and Infanta, Quezon province.