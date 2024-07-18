Marcos wants Romblon’s healthcare system improved

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered the improvement of healthcare system in Romblon.

Marcos’ commitment to Romblon was conveyed by Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos during the distribution of assistance to El Niño-affected farmers, fisherfolk, and families at Romblon State University in Odiongan, Romblon on Thursday morning.

Marcos was supposed to grace the distribution event but he was forced to cancel his engagement and headed to Palawan instead due to inclement weather.

Abalos read Marcos’ speech before the beneficiaries, noting that the President ordered the Department of Health to closely collaborate with local officials in modernizing healthcare facilities in the province.

The modernization efforts include the hiring of more medical professionals, specialists, and healthcare workers in the area.

In his speech, Marcos touted the recently inaugurated Super Health Center at the Magdiwang town in Sibuyan Island.

The government utilized at least P846 million for the Health Facilities Enhancement Program — which covers 134 health facility projects in the provinces of Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan.