Marcos cancels Romblon visit due to bad weather

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was forced to cancel his attendance during the distribution of assistance to El Niño-affected farmers, fisherfolk and families in Odiongan, Romblon on Thursday due to inclement weather.

Marcos was supposed to grace a distribution event at the Romblon State University in Odiongan, Romblon, but he headed to Palawan instead where a similar program was held.

Some members of Marcos’ Cabinet were already in Romblon to lead the distribution program.

“They arrived first in Romblon, I was supposed to come next but it rained so we couldn’t land so they are also holding a program like this in Romblon,” he said.

Marcos then headed to Ilocos Norte on Thursday afternoon for the turnover of a rice processing system to farmer-beneficiaries under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund Mechanization Program.

Weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration reported on Thursday that a low-pressure area and the southwest monsoon will bring heavy to intense rains in parts of the country until Saturday.

Heavy rains were expected over Occidental Mindoro and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo and Kalayaan Islands; while moderate to heavy rains were likely to remain over Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Western Visayas, Negros Occidental and the rest of MIMAROPA on Friday.

On Saturday, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands.