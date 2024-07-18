LTO reports massive increase in traffic violations in 2024

18,025 motorists were apprehended for various traffic violations in Metro Manila in the first half of 2024, a 124.5-percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The Land Transportation Office's National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) Regional Director Roque "Rox" I. Verzosa III reported this significant increase from 8,028 apprehended motorists the previous year. This data came from the LTO-NCR-RLES-TSU (Regional Law Enforcement Service Traffic Safety Unit).

Of the total, 7,989 motorists were apprehended for violating Republic Act (RA) 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code. This includes 1,227 cases involving unregistered motor vehicles, in line with the "No Registration, No Travel" policy.

Verzosa, however, pointed out that among the apprehended motorists, the largest group, totaling 2,412, were caught for driving vehicles with defective accessories, devices, equipment, or parts.

Other notable violations included driving while wearing slippers (1,227), failure to carry their vehicle's OR/CR while driving (789), reckless driving (670), driving without a valid license (360), obstruction (231), and disregarding traffic signs (227).

3,707 motorists were apprehended for not using seat belt devices, a violation under RA 8750. Additionally, 1,699 motorists faced penalties for not wearing the standard protective motorcycle helmet (RA 10054), 64 for non-compliance with the Children Safety on Motorcycle law (RA 10666), 23 for violations of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act (RA 10913), and one for driving under the influence of prohibited drugs (RA 10586).

The report also emphasized that LTO-NCR deputized personnel of the DPWH and the PNP also apprehended 4,540 drivers for various violations during the same period. These infractions included violations of RA 8794 (motor vehicle user's charge), RA 8750, RA 10054, unregistered motor vehicles, and other related offenses.